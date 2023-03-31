They were first spotted together grabbing dinner. Following which, Raghav came to pick her up at the Delhi airport, adding fuel to their wedding rumours.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is ready to get settled. The actress has been in rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha after the two of them were spotted together on several occasions. Rumours were rife that the two of them are ready to tie the knot. Now, confirming the speculations, Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti’s good friend and co-star in Code Name: Tiranga, has said that it is happening and he has already congratulated her.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are getting married, confirms Harrdy Sandhu: ‘I have called and congratulated her’

“I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck," Harrdy Sandhu said during an interview with DNA. He also said that they would often discuss marriage during their shoot days on the sets of Code Name: Tiranga. He said, “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.'"

Infact, the singer-actor also confirmed that he congratulated Parineeti over a phone call. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been long-time friends as they studied together at the London School of Economics. They also follow each other on Instagram. They were first spotted together grabbing dinner. Following which, Raghav came to pick her up at the Delhi airport, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. As per several reports, they are committed and will tie the knot soon.

On March 23, Raghav Chadha was surrounded by paparazzi where he was asked about Parineeti Chopra. The politician said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).” When prodded further about their relationship, he said, “Denge jawaab (Will answer).”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next star in Akshay Kumar-led Capsule Gill.

