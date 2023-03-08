Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is writing Brahmastra 2 and 3; expected to go on floors by 2023 end

Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, released in theatres today on the occasion of Holi, marks his return to the romantic comedy genre after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and is helmed by Luv Ranjan. However, he hasn't signed any project apart from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Brahmastra sequels by Ayan Mukerji. The actor says that Ayan is already writing the sequel and the project is expected to go on floors by year end.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "We have to make Brahmastra 2 and 3. Ayan (Mukerji, director) is writing the film right now and hopefully, we will start it by the end of this year or next year."

Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva released in September 2022 and was a project that was 12 years in the making. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has released in theatres on March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal set for August 2023 release.

