Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan promises audiences to present the perfect Valentine’s Day treat with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is slated to release next month. The makers unveiled the trailer of the movie on January 18 and it promises to be the biggest family entertainer of the year with a sizzling romance in the centre of it. This film marks the first-time collaboration between Shahid and Kriti Sanon entwined in an ‘impossible love story’ with legendary actors, like Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also adding a twist to this entertaining tale.

Speaking of the trailer, it promises delightful on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with offering a glimpse into the roller-coaster ride of emotions with an impossible love at the centre of it, blending it in essences of humor and relatable family moments, thus making it entertaining for all ages. Speaking of the film, Producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, shared, “At Maddock Films we take pride in bringing forward unique stories with mass connect be it Hindi Medium, Stree or Luka Chuppi and this time we look forward to bringing out a family entertainer with a great combination of romance and humour perfect for the valentine week. An impossible love story that has never been told before with a never seen before exciting pairing of Shahid-Kriti adding an extra layer of charisma and freshness to the world of romance.”

Directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah added, “With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we hope to tap back into the love-genre, sprinkled with lots of comedy for a perfect family watch during the valentine week. Working with Maddock and bringing this film to life has been a fantastic experience, making this one a truly memorable project!”

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, a Maddock Film’s production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. It is schedule for a release during the Valentine’s Week, that is, on February 9, 2024.

