Pankaj Tripathi to play the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a leader par excellence in Ravi Jadhav's directorial biopic.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye- ATAL revolves around the journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, an honorable leader of India and one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Speaking about playing Atalji, Pankaj Tripathi expressed, “It's my Honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me.”

“For me as a director, I couldn’t have asked for any better story than that of Atalji,” said director Ravi Jadhav. “On top of this, having an exemplary actor like Pankaj Tripathi to bring to screen Atalji’s story and the support of the producers. I hope that I can live up to people’s expectations with ATAL.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shared, “Unanimously, we all had imagined Pankaj Tripathi playing Atalji since we began discussing the film. We are delighted to have one of India’s finest actors playing the part. We also have an exceptional director ‘Raviji’ on board who we are sure will bring the story of our exemplary leader beautifully.”

Producer Sandeep Singh added, “India is soon going to celebrate the life of Atal Ji and his political ideologies. We have a powerful duo of Pankaj ji and Ravi ji to bring the story to life. We aim to release this film in Christmas 2023 which also marks the 99th birth anniversary of Bharat Rana Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.”

ATAL is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali in association of 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad & Shivv Sharma.

