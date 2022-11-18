As Ellen Pompeo bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy fans after 19 years on the show as the iconic Meredith Grey, she penned a sweet note for her journey on the show.

Ellen Pompeo said a final goodbye to ABC’s Grey's Anatomy fans in a short and emotional post shared on social media on Thursday. It was first reported in August that the series regular would be scaling back her role as the titular surgeon at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Ellen Pompeo pens a goodbye note for Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons: “I’ll definitely be back to visit”

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” she wrote on Instagram. "Through it all…. none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back," she added. "This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE." Pompeo’s last episode will air in February. Her note comes a week after the show’s fall finale.

In August, it was reported that Pompeo will cut short her time on the show and appear in only eight of the expected 22 episodes in season 19. Her on-screen commitment consisted of only eight episodes. The actress also thanked Shonda Rhimes after the show’s creator posted her own note on Pompeo’s exit.

"What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been," Rhimes, who left the show in 2017, wrote on her Instagram. "None of it could have been possible without the incomparable @ellenpompeo, the one and only Meredith Grey. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial. #greysanatomy."

Pompeo's final official episode will air on February 23.

