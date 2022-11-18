The awe-inspiring love journey of Surinder and Taani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was sweet, colourful, and fun. Thanks to the musician duo, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, the music album of the film was an instant hit. Among others, the song ‘Dance Pe Chance’ grabbed a lot of attention.

EXCLUSIVE: Salim Merchant talks about how Aditya Chopra suggested music for ‘Dance Pe Chance’: “How you teach a child to dance”

In a music room chat with Bollywood Hungama, the Merchant brother opened up on their journey of creating the music album of the film. Interestingly, Sulaiman explained how an intelligently written script makes the process of integration of songs seamless. The duo recalled picking up the dialogues from the film and creating ‘Haula Haule’ and ‘Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte’.

As the conversation progressed further, Salim got nostalgic and remembered seating with Aditya Chopra, the producer of the film, for the briefing of the song ‘Dance Pe Chance’. He asserted, “Aditya told us ‘Dance Pe Chance’ was how you teach a child to dance. It started off when he started giving us - put your left leg and put your left leg out put your left leg in and shake it all about. So, it started from there and I felt like it just happened like this melody just came about it.”

He concluded by saying that they composed ‘Dance Pe Chance’ within a day or two. Meanwhile, the composition of ‘Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte’ took a while. Not only this, Sulaiman also added that since they were composing and producing the music. Thus, the entire process was challenging for them.

