Astral Limited collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to promote Bondtite adhesives

Astral Limited partners with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to promote Bondtite adhesives, a brand that represents strength.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Astral Limited, India’s leading building materials company, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan, a partnership that echoes the spirit of strength, resilience, and firm bonds. This unique association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand, Bondtite, which is renowned for its powerful bonding capabilities with the tagline "Jode Ekdum Tight."

This collaboration exemplifies the Brand’s distinct marketing approach of incorporating larger-than-life elements to generate interest and intrigue around its brand. Joining hands with Jawan, Astral continues its tradition of pioneering co-promotions that resonate with the audience.

Speaking about this exhilarating partnership, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to team up with Jawan, a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on September 7, and the impact of our shared message."

As the release date of Jawan draws near, Astral Limited is excited to witness the impact of this partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie's ethos. Astral Adhesives have also released a short promo featuring Shahrukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tagline #EkdumTightEkdumRight.

Also Read: Brands excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; to buy 1,00,000 tickets for their consumers

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

