SGPC objects to Meezaan Jafri wearing "Kirpan" in Yaariyan 2 song, files police complaint; makers release official statement 

SGPC objects to actor Meezaan Jafri wearing kirpan in a Yaariyan-2 song, and asks for a ban on film, and song on YouTube. 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken strong objection to actor Meezaan Jafri allegedly wearing a “kirpan”, a symbol of Sikh faith, in a song titled ‘Saure Ghar’ in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. The SGPC has filed a police complaint and asked for an immediate ban on the film and its song on YouTube.

The SGPC said that the actor is clean-shaven and non-Sikh and that only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear a kirpan. The SGPC also said that the film's directors have not clarified the matter satisfactorily.

The film's directors have said that the actor is wearing a “khukri” (a curved knife) and not a “kirpan”. They have also said that their intention was not to offend any religious beliefs.

The SGPC has said that it is not satisfied with the directors' clarification and that it is initiating legal action in the matter. The Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has also directed the SGPC to take strict legal action in the matter.

In a statement, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "The insult to Sikh 'Kakaars' and Sikh principles cannot be tolerated in any film. The producer, directors, and actor of the film did not do it right by presenting 'Sikh Kakaar Kirpan' against Sikh principles and 'maryada' (conduct), he said."

The SGPC has also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, and Central Film Board of Certification to take action against the film.

