The digital revolution has ushered in a new era of entertainment, with OTT platforms becoming an integral part of our lives. To celebrate the remarkable contributions of these platforms to the entertainment industry, the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards is set to take place on October 18, and 19 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The anticipation reached a fever pitch as the unique and prestigious awards unveiled the star-studded jury panel that will be tasked with selecting the best of the best in the world of OTT content. The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals -- curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions -- aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms. These awards will showcase outstanding performances, innovative storytelling, and ground-breaking content that have captivated audiences across the nation and beyond.

Meet the stellar jury panel of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A celebrated actor known for his exceptional performances on both – big screen as well as OTT. Nawaz’s ability to empathize with characters and understand the nuances of acting will provide a unique perspective in assessing the nominees.

Malaika Arora: A diva par excellence, who is also the paparazzi’s favourite managing to set fashion and fitness trends with almost everything, Malaika Arora fits the bill to a T. A reality show judge, turned reality show star, Malaika is assured to provide a holistic perspective in evaluating nominees.

Aanand L Rai: A visionary in the world of cinema (with his directorials as well as productions), Rai’s knack for storytelling and eye for detail makes him an invaluable addition to the jury. His insights into the art of filmmaking will surely add a layer of depth to the evaluation process.

Gajraj Rao: With the digital landscape constantly evolving, Gajraj Rao’s understanding of the nuances of acting craft and the audience, provide crucial insights into preferences and trends which will be instrumental in selecting content that resonates with viewers at large.

Ameesha Patel: Currently basking in the super success of the blockbuster, Gadar 2, she brings in tonnes of experiences as well as the flair of being a successful mainstream actor. Ameesha, with her understanding of character depiction and grace on celluloid, will be instrumental in selecting content that works well with viewers.

Neha Dhupia: A known voice in film industry, Neha’s understanding of the cinematic language and her analysis contribute to the comprehensive evaluation of the content, including the wide reach and popularity of content.

Mukesh Chhabra: OTT platforms have blurred the lines between cinema and television. A seasoned casting mind, Mukesh Chhabra brings his experience in selecting the perfect candidate for any given role that enhances a character and captivates the audience.

The presence of such a diverse and accomplished jury panel signifies the industry's recognition of the significant impact of OTT platforms on the entertainment landscape. The collective expertise of these individuals promises a rigorous evaluation process that will celebrate creativity, innovation, and exceptional storytelling that have become synonymous with the OTT era.

As the countdown to the inaugural Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards begins, the announcement of the distinguished jury panel adds a layer of anticipation and excitement. With their combined knowledge, experience, and expertise, this panel of luminaries is set to make the first edition of the awards a resounding success, while also giving due recognition to the incredible talent and content that have redefined entertainment through the world of OTT.

