Earlier in July, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform our esteemed readers that the brands are excited about the release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as multiple brands are ready to buy over 50,000 tickets of the film for their consumers and employees. The news created a stir within the film fraternity as well as the social media circles. And now, we have another industry scoop on the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan.

Brands excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; to buy 1,00,000 tickets for their consumers

Sources close to the development have confirmed that brands are ultra excited about the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen with Jawan. "The cities are flooded with co-branded hoardings - be it outdoor or buses and trains. The brands have done a huge tie-up with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan, as they have taken the onus to promote the film as also partner to distribute tickets to their consumers," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that around 1,00,000 tickets are blocked by brands for the holiday period, which will be distributed among their privileged consumers. "It's a normal practice for brands to celebrate event films. This happened during Pathaan, though at a much smaller scale, it happened for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it's happening for Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar are favorites of the brands when it comes to film releases. It's basically a deal of SRK and the brands i.e. the brands that SRK is endorsing have partnered with Red Chillies on the marketing front for all SRK films," the source explained to us.

This is also a very common practice in the South which is slowly making its way in the Hindi Film Industry, giving an additional padding to feature films to open and spread the word of mouth faster. "Corporate bookings are official and happening in the industry for the longest time. It is self-buying of producers that is harmful, as the producers themselves put in the money to buy tickets without putting in the effort to fill the seats. However, with brands, it's always a marketing exercise leading to the spread of word of mouth faster due to bigger sample size."

Some of the top brands have partnered on the Jawan ticket contest - from cars to watches to even tiles and toiletries. The Atlee-directed entertainer is ready to hit the big screen on September 7, 2023. It stars SRK with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

