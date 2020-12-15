Arjun Rampal was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the sudden raid that took place at his place. Although a few drugs were recovered from his place, they had a proper prescription in place for the same and he was given a clean chit for them. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother was in question for a drug scandal and hence the couple was in question for the same.

Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 and has been summoned by the agency once again on December 16. The actor has said that he is cooperating fully with the agency and the investigation. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB on November 18 in the drug case.

As of now, there have been no further reports regarding the matter other than his summoning.

