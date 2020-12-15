Bollywood Hungama

“He is much better,” says Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizell

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Friends and well-wishers of Remo D’Souza will be happy and relieved to know that all their prayers have been answered. He is well on the way to recovery and should be home in the next couple of days.

"He is much better," says Remo D'Souza's wife Lizell

When I asked her, Remo’s wonderfully devoted wife Lizell tells me, “He’s much better now”. His very close friend actor Aamir Ali adds, “Remo got a sudden heart attack just before he started working out. But he is doing fine and recovering very fast. He is a strong and fit person. Beyond this, it’s such a personal matter I don’t want to comment on it.”

Remo has always been a health conscious fit-and-fine entity. All his close friends vouch for his disciplined life and wonder how he, of all the people, could have got a blockage in his heart. But he is a fighter and will bounce back in time to direct a bio-pic on choreographer Saroj Khan.

