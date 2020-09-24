Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Rampal under home quarantine after co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal had recently resumed work on his upcoming film Nail Polish. However, days after the shoot resumed, the actor had to go under home quarantine as two of his co-stars, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive.

Sharing a selfie, Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to inform all about the same. "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them," he wrote.


Meanwhile, Nail Polish which is Zee5 original is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and also stars Rajit Kapur. The film is about a murder trial and puts together a court proceedings and a back story to showcase the journey of a criminal discovery. Rampal plays the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal shares his look from Nail Polish as he resumes work; says ‘pray for our health’

