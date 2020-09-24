Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya recently filed a police complaint against the actor accusing him of rape and cheating. The actor’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has come out in defence of his brother and claimed that the charges are false. He said that he would approach the Bombay High Court over the matter.

Shamas, who has a verified Twitter account tweeted about the complaint filed against him. “I was never on the run, I was out for my next film's recce & in regard to the false complaint against me, and it has been stayed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too," he wrote.

“Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demand puri na karne ki... (You can file 10-12 false cases if you want but I will take back my 2.16 crore from you... my family is being accused in false cases, which is a punishment for not fulfilling the demand of 30 crores),” he wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Aaliya submitted a written complaint to the Versova police. Anjana's lawyer issued an official statement that reads: "My client had submitted a detailed written complaint to Versova Police Station for Rape, Cheating and Deceitfully causing cohabitation by inducing her a belief of lawful marriage, under sections 375, 376 (k), 376 (n), 420 and 493 of the Indian Penal Code against Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Hopefully, the F.I.R will be registered soon." Aaliya also registered an FIR against Shamas accusing him of molestation.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya records statement against the actor and his family at Budhana Police Station

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.