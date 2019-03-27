Bollywood Hungama
Arjun Patiala’s release postponed! Now the Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer will release on THIS date

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Arjun Patiala. Earlier there were rumours about the movie being a rom-com with a unique plot based around the love story between a tall woman and a short man. However, while conversing with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti Sanon clarified that this is not what the movie is about. The movie is not a rom-com but just a comedy film where the height difference is just a small aspect of the film, just like their love story.

Arjun Patiala’s release postponed! Now the Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer will release on THIS date

The movie was supposed to release on May 3, 2019, but for reasons unknown, the release date has been pushed ahead by over two months. The new release date set for the movie is July 19, 2019. We’re still not aware of the primary reason behind this delay, but looks like the fans will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the duo on screen. The movie will be directed by Rohit Jugraj.

Apart from Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the Arjun Kapoor starrer period drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon CLARIFIES that Arjun Patiala is not a love story between a tall woman and a short man

