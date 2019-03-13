Kriti Sanon CLARIFIES that Arjun Patiala is not a love story between a tall woman and a short man

After the mind-blowing success of her last release, Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in a cop-comedy opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the film and Luka Chuppi has performed exceedingly well at the box office. The movie is titled Arjun Patiala and there were a lot of speculations about the plot of the movie. One of them being that the story is about a short man falling in love with a tall woman. However, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hunagama, Kriti Sanon rubbished the rumours about the film being a rom-com and being a story between a tall woman and a short guy.

When asked to shed light on Arjun Patiala, Kriti said, “I have to clear this out. I don’t know where this came from, but this is not the concept of the film, at all. It is a complete out-and-out comedy film. Luka Chuppi, I can say, is a rom-com; Arjun Patiala is a comedy film. It a north Indian comedy film with a Punjabi flavour in it. Diljit is playing a cop and I’m playing a crime reporter and there is a love angle between them, but that is not the main plot. And Diljit is tall enough so if that was the case, they would have picked someone shorter.”

We asked her about the origin of this rumour and she clarified by saying, “So, Diljit’s character is a little bit conscious of his height at times. Like when he goes into a police station and there are other police officers who are like 6’2” and 6’3”, he tried to heel up. I don’t know where this came from and after that I was also asking Dino like am I missing something in the film, and is this the concept because then Diljit is not so short.”

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, the movie also stars Varun Sharma of the Fukrey fame. We can’t wait to see the fresh pair of Kriti and Diljit as they will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

Also Read: Celebs grace the success bash of the film Luka Chuppi

More Pages: Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection