Kiara Advani roped in as the new face of Limca

One can’t refute the fact that the young and vivacious actress Kiara Advani’s career is on an upswing at the moment. The talented actress is winning everyone’s heart not just in Bollywood and but also down South. Her sky-rocketing popularity coupled with her zesty enigmatic beauty has even made her one of the most sought-after celebrities in the brand world. The gorgeous gal is already the face of several brands and now Kiara has also been appointed by the country’s leading beverage company – Coca-Cola as the new face of its popular drink – Limca.

The brand was on the lookout for a fresh new face for its sparkling beverage in the cloudy lemon segment – Limca and Kiara with her effervescence and rising popularity amid the youth was the perfect fit for the brand’s requirement.

Speaking on her association with Limca, Kiara said, “Limca is a beverage that is essentially timeless and known for freshness, and that’s me, zesty and fresh. I am really excited to be the new face for Limca since we share the same core values and personality!”

Even the brand is equally excited to have this refreshing beauty on board. Shrenik Dasani, Vice President, Sparkling Category at Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, “Limca has always been India’s favourite thirst quencher, loved for its unique ‘lemoni’ bite and sharp fizz. At the same time, Kiara has a uniquely refreshing personality and is immensely loved by her fans. This makes her the perfect fit for Limca, and we are so pleased to welcome Kiara to the Limca family.”

The brand will soon roll out a new advertising campaign featuring Kiara. Well, we can’t wait to see this new Limca girl add a dash of freshness to the ‘Lime and lemony’ Limca commercial.

