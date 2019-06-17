Bollywood Hungama
Amitabh Bachchan reacts on sewer deaths, reveals about gifting 25 machines and truck to BMC

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted in anguish after reading about the death of seven sewer workers who were cleaning septic tank of a hotel in Fartikui village, Vadodara. The actor spoke about Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra talked about the Gujarat incident.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts on sewer deaths, reveals about gifting 25 machines and truck to BMC

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Enough. Enough of this debasement of human life. I had tweeted about an automated scavenging machine—the Bandicoot—developed by young students & many others have also been designed. What’s preventing their widespread adoption? If funding’s needed to produce in scale, count me in.”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan responded and revealed that years ago he had gifted 25 machines and truck to BMC. “Anand .. I had gifted 25 machines to BMC and a Truck to them .. the machines were given to individuals, the truck to BMC .. a Company in Aurangabad makes them .. never publicised it because that is not the reason for the gift .. its horrifying to learn of this day in and day out,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up Chehre. He has a couple of films lined up including Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo among others.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter gets hacked, profile picture changed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan

