Last Updated 11.12.2019 | 11:33 AM IST

AR Rahman and his daughters to open for U2 in India

ByMonica Yadav

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman, who recently collaborated with rock band U2, will be opening for the Irish band along with his daughters  – Khatija and Raheema. The band is set to perform in Mumbai on December 15. AR Rahman and his daughters will perform on their collaborative single ‘Ahimsa’.

Talking about his collaboration, AR Rahman earlier said in a statement, “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement.”

U2 is bringing their “U2: The Joshua Tree Tour” tour to India which is about celebrating their iconic 1987 album of the same name. The concert will be taking place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman collaborates with U2 for single titled Ahimsa

