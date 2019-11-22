Music maestro AR Rahman has time and again collaborated with Western artists. This time, he has collaborated with Irish band U2 for a single titled ‘Ahimsa’. The band is set to perform in India for the first time on December 15. The song will drop before they come to India.

AR Rahman shared on Twitter, “‘I’ll meet you where there is no sleeping… But we wake up to dream…’ Here is my latest collaboration ‘Ahimsa’ with @U2.” The opening of the song has his daughters Khatija and Raheema singing in Tamil. Then, comes Bono’s verse which is truly amazing.

AR Rahman said in a statement, “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement.”

U2 is set to perform in Mumbai for the first time at DY Patil Stadium on December 15.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman to perform live at the Busan International Film Festival for his upcoming film 99 Songs