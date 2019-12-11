Bollywood Hungama

Pulkit Samrat and Ritesh Sidhwani hint at Fukrey 3

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The successful series had the first and the second parts hitting the bull’s eye at the box office. In fact, Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar‘s Excel Entertainment produced Fukrey Returns starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in lead roles. The movie garnered over Rs 100 crore worldwide as well.

In a friendly banter on social media, both Pulkit and Ritesh almost confirmed an acclamation for the next installment of Fukrey. When Pulkit questioned if part 3 is in the making, Ritesh wrote that it will indeed be in place for 2020. It’s a treat for all Fukrey fans to watch the Fukra team come back with yet another entertaining installment next year.

On the other hand, Ritesh’s production house Excel Entertainment will be collaborating with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey) for an upcoming project which will be directed by Hitesh Bhatia with the star cast including Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit Samrat; says he is here to stay

