Mahesh Bhatt is currently working on the second instalment of the Sadak franchise with almost his entire family. The movie is a sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer 1991 classic namesake with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur as an addition to the star cast. The movie is still under works and the team manages to shoot when all their schedules are aligned.

If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films will soon be collaborating with Jio Studios for a web series. The series will be set in 70s Bollywood and will surely be a dramatic love story exploring the highs and lows of a relationship of a married filmmaker with his wife, who is a top actress of her time.

There have been no reports as to who will be a part of this web series as we await further details about the same.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt poses with elder sister Pooja Bhatt on the film set