Kajol, who seems to be experimenting with not just films but also in the OTT space, recently purchased a massive apartment in Mumbai. And now a few days after that, reports have it that the actress has also invested in an office space in one of the plush and expensive localities of Andheri West in suburban Mumbai. As per reports of Propstack, the actress sealed the deal for the office space, located in Oshiwara area, last month for a whopping Rs. 7.64 crores.

After an apartment, Kajol invests in a massive office space in suburban Mumbai worth Rs. 7.64 crores

Furthermore, according to these reports, the office space comprises of a sprawling 196.67 sq.m. which amounts to about 2000+ sq.ft. of RERA carpet area and is located in the Signature Building of Veera Desai Road, Andheri. These reports also suggest that the said deal was signed on July 28 with Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt. Ltd. About four months ago, Kajol had also purchased an apartment in Mumbai worth Rs. 16.50 crores and later her husband too was expected to have purchased five office spaces worth Rs. 45.09 crores.

Coming to her professional commitments, Kajol was last seen in the anthology series Lust Stories 2, in which she essayed the role of a mother of a teenager, as she dreams of moving away to London, away from her abusive husband, played by Kumud Mishra. Recently, she also ventured into the web series space with The Trial in which she essays the role of Noyonika, who decides to defend her family after her husband is caught in a scandal. The show is a remake of the popular American series The Good Wife.

Talking about her upcoming projects, reports have it that the actress has been signed to play a pivotal role in Sarzameen, which marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Along with that she also has the Netflix film Do Patti in the pipeline.

