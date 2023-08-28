Earlier today, makers of the upcoming action entertainer Jawan had revealed that the highly anticipated trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer is expected to release this week. This news obviously left fans excited as the prevue of the film has already generated ample curiosity. Now, adding further to the anticipation and expressing his love towards his fans, the superstar announced his arrival and the trailer release date of the film on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Jawan: Burj Khalifa lights up as Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to join him for the trailer launch

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a photo of Burf Khalifa being lit up with a poster featuring the ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan. He also captioned it saying, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main (It can’t happen that I won’t accompany you in celebrating Jawan. I am coming there) Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao (let’s paint the town red with love) and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY! Followed by his post, many of the fans of the superstar decided to share their excitement on the platform about the film.

Speaking of Jawan, the film marks the first collaboration of the superstar with South filmmaker Atlee. The upcoming action entertainer is expected to feature the superstar in different roles with different shades and will also have Deepika Padukone in a fun cameo. The movie is expected to mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi essaying the character of an antagonist. Along with them, it will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, among others in pivotal roles. Jawan is slated for release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

