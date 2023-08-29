Filmmaker Abir Sengupta is set to bring an explosive saga of a modern-day existential crisis with his next feature titled Risky Romeo. The film, billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy, stars Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda in never-seen-before avatars. A passion project for the director, Abir is also producing Risky Romeo with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

The makers announced their film with a stunning and striking motion poster. "Thrilled to announce the film, writer-director Abir Sengupta— who had previously directed Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani and produced Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover," said Risky Romeo is a neo-noir comic tragedy that depicts human behaviour in a "very unusual manner."

"The script is filled with dark humour, outlandish characters and a surreal treatment. When I narrated the script to Sunny, he instantly picked up the essence of the film. My business partner and producer of the film Anushree Mehta then introduced me to Kriti. She too instantly connected with the script and I landed both my lead cast. After toiling with multiple stories and ideas for almost 3 years, Risky Romeo was something that had my heart and soul and I knew that I had to make this film," Abir said.

Looks like tragedy is the new comedy, or is it vice versa? ???????? Excited to present to you the first look of my next film #RiskyRomeo Filming begins this winter ????????️@mesunnysingh @Abirsenguptaa @anushreeAmehtaa #PriyankaMehrotra @rcdgr8 #JaadugarFilms #PRMotionPictures pic.twitter.com/1DMDzCFvaI — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) August 29, 2023

Producer Anushree Mehta of Jaadugar Films jointly with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures said, Risky Romeo will offer a genre 'rarely seen in Hindi cinema.' "Both our lead actors Sunny and Kriti will be seen in never-seen-before avatars and we cannot wait for the world to witness the same. This is a passion project in its true sense, not only for the writer-director but for everyone who is a part of Risky Romeo.”

Excited to don the role of Risky Romeo, Sunny Singh shared, “I have never ever played a character even close to this before. It is thrilling and challenging at the same time. This film needs me to prepare hard and completely transform myself into the character that Abir has written. His vision with this film and for my character is very unusual and that is something that I am really looking forward to. Anushree, Abir and I have been wanting to collaborate on something for a while now and finally, it is happening with this film that is dear to all of us. This will be the first time that I will have Kriti as my co-star and I am looking forward to the riot on set!"

Kriti Kharbanda expressed, “Sets have always been my happy place and I can’t wait to face the camera. I am very excited and really looking forward to working with this wonderful team. I’ve always given priority to the script and character, and I look forward to the challenge Abir has set for me. This script of Risky Romeo is special for more reasons than one and I can’t wait for the world to see it unfold.”

