Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had met Dharmendra in the 90s for the first time with a film script.

Anurag Kashyap, who recently directed Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat starring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta, is known for his unconventional cinema. The filmmaker has been recalling his past journey and struggle of late. And in yet another interview, the director-producer reminisced about the 90s and how he met Dharmendra for the first time. During the same time, he also met the legendary actor’s elder son Sunny Deol.

Anurag Kashyap recalls the time Sunny Deol rejected a script for Dharmendra saying, “Deols don’t die”

Recalling the incident, Anurag Kashyap was heard telling YouTuber Samdish Bhatia about how he had presented a script to Dharmendra. He opened up on how sweetly the legendary actor reacted saying, “Bohot sweet hain aur bohot cute hain. Unse mila tha, film leke gaya tha, career ki shuruat mein, bohot pehle. Bohot khush hogaye, bole, ‘Beta, bohot time hogaya hai mere mooh pe makeup nahi lagaya. Bohot achi kahani hai tumhari, karte hain.’ (He is very sweet and cute. He was thrilled when he heard the script. He said, ‘Son it’s been a while, since I have put on makeup on my face. Your story is very nice. Let’s do it).”

While Dharmendra agreed to do the film, his son Sunny Deol had a different opinion. “Phir Sunny ne suni, Sunny ne mana kar diya. Bola, ‘Mere papa yeh film nahi karenge.’ Maine poocha kyun, bola, ‘Deols don’t die’. This is a fact,” he added.

He also continued saying that he didn’t really feel bad despite the rejection. “I’m talking way back, in the 90s… Sunny ji humare agle generation ke favourite actor they na… Unhone bol diya toh bol diya. And also, the belief system was such, if the hero dies in the film, the film flops,” he maintained.

Anurag Kashyap, who started off as a writer of the industry, gained fame with films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, among others.

