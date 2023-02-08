The filmmaker said that all of this happened after the Tandav controversy, which led to multiple police complaints against Ali Abbas Zafar and the star cast of the series.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that his project, adapted from a novel by Suketu Mehta Maximum City is not happening with Netflix. The streaming giant has backed out of the project. Anurag was speaking to The Lallantop when he was asked about the series Maximum City, which was reportedly supposed to be co-produced by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment. However, the project is yet to take off.

Anurag Kashyap reveals Netflix backed out of producing Maximum City; says policies changed after Tandav controversy

When asked the reason behind it, Anurag said in Hindi, “It’s written, but we’re figuring out the next steps. Netflix was supposed to do it earlier, but they are not doing it any more. The project had been green-lit, but a lot has changed since then on streaming. Lots of projects have stalled, like Paatal Lok season two…”

The filmmaker said that all of this happened after the Tandav controversy, which led to multiple police complaints against Ali Abbas Zafar and the star cast of the series. Anurag further revealed, “There have been leadership changes and policy changes at streaming companies. There was a show called Gormint, which never came out. A lot has changed, and we’ve suffered because of it, on health and otherwise."

Anurag also said that the third season of Sacred Games season 3 didn't take off. He said in Hindi, “A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap recently directed Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.