Actor Aayush Sharma along with director Mahesh Manjrekar all set to commence the film Antim's schedule with an important chase sequence of Aayush in Pune for two days, post which the schedule shifts to Karjat. The film stars Salman Khan in a cop avatar.

After making his debut in LoveYatri, Aayush Sharma steps into a hard-core, rugged and raw character of a gangster for Antim. Performing raw and real action himself, Aayush Sharma will be choreographed by internationally renowned Indian action director Vikram Dhaiya, who had also worked on Saaho.

A source close to the developments shared, "Aayush Sharma has undergone a huge transformation from the sweet Gujarati chhokra from LoveYatri to the voilently menacing gangster in Antim. Since the story is very character driven, Aayush's role is extremely pivotal to the film spinning it around its axis."

Since it is now called Antim, it signifies the end of the evil. The film will have start-to-finish schedule at venues in Mumbai and Karjat. The majority of the chunk is set in village which will be recreated in the studio. Salman Khan will also be shooting action sequences and the filming will go until January.

It will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.

