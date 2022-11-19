While Ali Fazal is expected to be on board for Life In A Metro Sequel, Anurag Basu is on a lookout for an ensemble cast for this instalment.

Rumours of Life In A Metro 2 have been doing the rounds for years now. When the filmmaker was working on the multiple storyline film Ludo, it was said to the sequel to this love and relationship drama. However, the filmmaker had denied rumours and the film was a part of a different genre. But, now it is being said that Basu is ready to revive one of his most popular franchises, Life In A… Metro. Although everything about the sequel is being kept under wraps right now, reports suggest that Ali Fazal has been brought on board for the film.

Life In A Metro sequel

As per Peeping Moon reports, Anurag Basu has kick started work on Life In A Metro 2 and has signed Ali Fazal to play one of the main characters. A source was quoted in these reports, saying, “Anurag Basu has been planning to make LIAM2 for a long time, but it was only during the first COVID-19 lockdown that he cracked the storyline.” The source went on to confirm about the casting of the film adding, “"It's an ensemble cast film with a mix of familiar and new faces. Ali Fazal is already on board, while the casting of other leads is still in progress. Anurag is expected to finalize the entire leading cast in a fortnight.” The source revealed that the filmmaker will start the filming in mid-December and is expected to go on floors in Mumbai.

Further adding about the film, the source also asserted that it will be quite different from Life In A… Metro which released in 2007. “The film is a fresh tale of different characters, each facing different issues and problems in their lives. It’s a sequel but drastically different from the 15-year-old film, which narrated the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with topics such as extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love," added the source.

Retaining the concept of multiple stories interwoven with each other, Life In A Metro 2 will be produced by T-Series.

