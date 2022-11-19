With the competition getting fierce and aggressive with each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 has seen many twists and turns. As the finale nears, we saw some of the most popular contestants bidding adieu to the show and it seems that Shalin Bhanot, who has been in news for his various stints in the reality show, has now expressed his desire to voluntarily bow out of the show. This comes as a surprise considering that the actor has been receiving a lot of support on the show. The actor also revealed that he is upset with the way Tina Datta backed out and didn’t take his side.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire to quit show after accusing Tina Datta of ‘using’ him

His decision comes after Shalin Bhanot had a showdown with rapper MC Stan. The two engaged in a heated argument at the Bigg Boss house. Followed by that, the contestants were called into the confession room to speak about the matter. Meanwhile, Tina Datta was asked to give her verdict on the matter, during which, the Uttaran actress maintained that both the contestants were at fault. Her comment really hurt Shalin, who had earlier even confessed about having feelings for her, after which, he requested his exit from the show. The actor expressed that he felt betrayed after Tina refused to take his side, which prompted him to make this request.

Speaking about how both MC Stan and Shiv Thakare became physical, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya maintained that, “MC stan and shiv were very wrong today & both became physical on shalin! Both should be thrown out because It was Stan who abused first & charged on to Shalin and Shiv Scratched Shalin’s Face which was in extremely bad taste & is absolutely unacceptable!#BiggBoss16”. He added, “Shalin handled the whole situation very well and with composure! And in all this Sumbul again looked like a joker.” He concluded adding that abuses are not a good way to retaliate, “I am strongly against Maa Behen Abuses! Jitni gaali deni hai contestant ko do , usko jo kehna hai kaho ,not to his or her maa behen or family who are not even a part of the show! #badtaste #BiggBoss16”.

MC stan and shiv were very wrong today & both became physical on shalin! Both should be thrown out because It was Stan who abused first & charged on to Shalin and Shiv Scratched Shalin’s Face which was in extremely bad taste & is absolutely unacceptable!#BiggBoss16 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 17, 2022

I am strongly against Maa Behen Abuses! Jitni gaali deni hai contestant ko do , usko jo kehna hai kaho ,not to his or her maa behen or family who are not even a part of the show! #badtaste #BiggBoss16 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 17, 2022



On the other hand, voicing out a similar opinion, Gauahar Khan said, “Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies ! Omg ! I’m shocked , shiv didn’t attack his neck ?????????? Jhooth ! We all saw what happened!” Gauahar also commented on the show’s promo shared by the channel where she spoke about Tina Datta saying, “Bull crap!!! Tina had her eyes shut because of pain, but how could she have her ears & brains shut!”

Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2022

Omg ! I’m shocked , shiv didn’t attack his neck ?????????? Jhooth ! We all saw what happened! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 18, 2022



Let us see what Salman Khan has to say about Shalin’s decision to quit Bigg Boss 16 on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer for ‘being obsessed’ with Shalin Bhanot; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.