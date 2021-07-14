The daily drama Anupamaa has managed to keep its viewers engaged with its twists and turns in the plot. The show has managed to garner immense popularity in a short span of time and always tops the TRP chart. While currently, we are witnessing Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly after getting divorced from Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey has been leading an independent and splendid life.

According to reports, there will be a new addition to the cast of the show as the makers have decided to introduce a character who will romance Rupali Ganguly. There were other reports as well which claimed the exit of Sudhanshu Pandey from the show. Reacting to all the reports, the show's producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that there will be an important addition to the star cast but they haven't decided on the character and who will play it. The casting process for the same hasn't begun yet and they will make a formal announcement once they are finalised with the character.

Rajan also confirmed that Sudhanshu will not be exiting and nobody will replace him. He also said that Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be Vanraj despite any new entry into the show.

Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupamaa also stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Sheikh among others.

Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamma opens up about her rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.