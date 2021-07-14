Former actor Kamal Sadanah who has done movies like Bekhudi, Rang, Angaara, Mohabbat Aur Jung, and Victoria No. 203 has announced separation from his wife Lisa John with whom he was in 21 years of marriage. Announcing his reason for divorce Kamal said that a rift went on building between the two and hence this decision. He has since verified his divorce and declared that their marriage has hit a rough patch.

Kamal Sadanah and Lisa John had tied the knot in 2000 and have a son and daughter together. Kamal Khan also confirmed that the duo has been living separately and will soon file for a divorce. He further also revealed that two people cultivate different opinions over time and grow apart and these issues are prominent nowadays and theirs is no different. Lisa who is a makeup artist by profession is living in Goa with her parents post the separation.

Kamal Sadanah made his directorial debut with the movie Roar in 2014 starring Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha, Subrat Dutta, Virendra Singh Ghuman, and Ali Quli Mirza. During the promotion of the film, Kamal had revealed his step of getting married to Lisa as the best decision. “If marrying Lisa was the best thing I did, then making Roar would have to rank as the second-best move in my life. It’s a relief to leave my acting career behind. My heart was never in acting,” he quoted.

Kamal is the son of director and producer Brij Sadanah but he couldn't achieve success in his filmy career. He did some films in the 90’s era but eventually left his acting career in 2005.

