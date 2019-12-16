Bollywood Hungama

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu to release on February 28, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu‘s next titled Thappad to release on 28th February 2020. Anubhav’s Article 15 released earlier this year and was critically acclaimed for its hard-hitting portrayal of a major social cause and was inspired by true events. The movie also performed well at the box office and swept the floor with a series of awards at a recent awards function.

Thappad has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi, Ram Kapoor.

After achieving critical & Box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another high on content film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

