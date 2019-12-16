Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2019 | 3:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the word diva

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding is currently gearing up for the release of Good Newwz. The actor has said that she started the trend of headlining films long ago. She is also credited for breaking several stereotypes surrounding married actresses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the word diva

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor said that her stardom has overshadowed the actor that she is. She further said that she started the trend of headlining films long ago and that people are talking about it now because there is more focus on women’s voices in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor said that many actresses would have turned down Veer Di Wedding because no one wants to talk about periods or lack of orgasm being grounds for divorce. The actress believes that the film was path-breaking because it established that there’s an alternative to bro-code.

Talking about her star status, she said that people assume her as a diva because she is a filmy child, but she loathes the word now. The actress admitted that she never bothered about projecting herself as a serious actor. She said that she is happy when her fans are happy and the film is a success.

Meanwhile, in the film Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Deepti Batra who opts for the IVF technique to attain motherhood. Akshay Kumar plays the role of her husband, Varun Batra. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as another couple but with the same surname which leads to a major goof up.

Also Read: Good Newwz climax was the most difficult part to shoot, says Raj Mehta

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Sara Ali Khan is the sixth most searched…

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Chhapaak : Here’s why Laxmi Agarwal was…

Despite being unwell, Shahid Kapoor to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification