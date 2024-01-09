comscore
Animal tickets slashed to Rs. 100 after the success bash of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal was released on December 1. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Calling all cinephiles, action lovers, and Ranbir Kapoor fans! Get ready to witness a wild cinematic ride without breaking the bank. The action-packed extravaganza, Animal, has slashed its ticket prices to a jaw-dropping Rs. 100 for a limited time. Yes, you read that right! 

Animal, directed by the acclaimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been setting screens on fire since its release. The adrenaline-pumping plot, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, has captivated audiences. The makers of the film announced the above offer on Tuesday morning through their verified social media handles. 

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that recently, the cast and crew of the film gathered for a success bash. During the event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to the press and broke his silence for the first time over the criticism his film faced. He defended the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film and asserted, “I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies.”

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was released in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) on December 1, 2023. Produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, the film quickly attracted footfalls at the box office and collected over Rs 550 crores at the Indian box office. 

Also Read: Tota Roy Chowdhury SUPPORTS Animal; says, “We can have civil debate about it"

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection , Animal Movie Review

