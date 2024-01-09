Hema Malini, the iconic Bollywood actress and politician, will be launching the authorised biography of legendary filmmaker, lyricist, and poet Gulzar on January 9. The biography, titled Gulzar Saab: Hazara Rahein Mudke Dekhin, is written by National Award-winning author Yatindra Mishra.

It chronicles Gulzar's life and career, from his early days as a poet to his success as a filmmaker and lyricist. He has compiled his interactions over 15 years with Gulzar in the book. Other guests at the launch included Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer and poet Sheen Kaaf Nizam, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

A report by ANI, quoted publisher Arun Maheshwari saying, “Gulzar Saab: Hazara Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin... will open alleys of learnings and stories about the master craftsman Gulzar saab. Yatindra has done a commendable work in delicately compiling his interactions with the legend.” In addition to this, the CEO of the group, Aditi Maheshwari believes that this book will contribute poetic continuity to the legendary generation of Gulzar to the younger ones. There will be a lot to learn from this book.

Speaking of Gulzar, born in 1934, his journey in cinema began as a lyricist, penning iconic songs that impressed audiences with their social commentary and emotional depth. His foray into filmmaking further showcased his masterful storytelling, creating cinematic masterpieces that reflected social realities and human struggles. His contributions have been recognized with numerous accolades, including 5 National Film Awards, 22 Filmfare Awards, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

