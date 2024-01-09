comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about the Saudi Culture; terms it as “incredibly rich and fascinating”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Model-turned-actress Jacqueline Fernandez off late has been making headlines, but away from all the negativities. The very bubbly Jackie has not let her spirit be broken. In fact, just recently, Jacqueline Fernandez was in Saudi for a photoshoot for the magazine Travel+Leisure India. While at the shoot Jackie was in conversation with Simrran Gill, talking about the shoot itself, as well as being back in the Middle East and of course the ‘Saudi Culture’.

During the conversation, Jackie revealed that while it is “always special” to be back in the Middle East, it felt like life “coming full circle”. But what caught our attention was Jackie talking about the Saudi Culture. Sharing her views on the same, Jacqueline revealed, “Saudi culture is incredibly rich and fascinating. The warmth and hospitality of the people have left a lasting impression on me. The cover shoot was a fantastic experience. The team's creativity, stunning locations, and the overall energy made it memorable. But a special shout out to the food. I absolutely enjoyed bingeing on my favourite Middle Eastern delicacies.”

Back on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee will next be seen in Fateh. Starring Sonu Sood, and directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez appears absolutely enchanting in a dazzling, sequined blue outfit, exuding a dreamlike aura

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

