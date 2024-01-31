After the success of Animal, the anticipation for its sequel, Animal Park, has been steadily growing. Amid this, it has been revealed that the groundwork for Animal 2 is well underway, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga set to delve into the script in the latter part of this year. Fans can expect Ranbir Kapoor to step into the shoes of Ranvijay once again, as he gears up to commence shooting for the film in 2025, post the completion of Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Yes! You read it right! If a report by Mid Day is something to go by, then the focus of Animal Park will revolve around the intriguing clash between Ranvijay and his doppelganger, exploring the complexities of his relationships, particularly with his wife Geetanjali and their son. An insider close to the project revealed, “Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal [2023] was written. It was meant to be a multi-film outing. The second part will focus on Ranbir’s character Ranvijay and his lookalike. The domestic feud between the protagonist and his wife Geetanjali will be taken forward, as will his relationship with his son.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, while engaged in the shooting of Spirit, will be closely monitoring the monthly updates on the script primarily crafted by Pranay Vanga. The director is expected to actively collaborate with the writers in the latter half of 2024 to bring his vision to life.

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, portrayed Ranbir Kapoor as Vijay, an anti-hero entangled in a toxic relationship with his emotionally distant father, played by Anil Kapoor. Besides Ranbir and Anil, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead.

