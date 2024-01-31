An affidavit was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Delhi High Court, which claims that the actress was complicit in the possession and use of the illegal funds.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, embroiled in a Rs. 200-crore money laundering case, faces allegations of her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The recent update claims that the actress was allegedly involved in handling the proceeds of the crime which is linked to the conman. An affidavit was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Delhi High Court, which claims that the actress was complicit in the possession and use of the illegal funds.

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoyed and possessed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s proceeds, Enforcement Directorate tells Delhi HC

According to the NDTV report, the hearing took place before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, Fernandez’s legal representation also requested some time to file the response to the ED's affidavit. In the reply, the Enforcement Directorate claimed, “She continues to hold back the truth even till date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using and is in possession of proceeds of crime. Thus, it is proved that Fernandez was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of accused Chandrasekhar.”

The agency claimed that Fernandez failed to provide any substantial material to establish that she was the victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED alleges that the actress was aware of the illicit funds, and continued to enjoy, receive and possess proceeds from the conman.

Jacqueline Fernandez said in her plea, "At the outset it is submitted that evidence filed by the ED would prove that the petitioner (Fernandez) is an innocent victim of Chandrasekhar's maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence, she cannot be prosecuted for the offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.”

"The entire complaint is silent about even a remote allegation of knowledge as attributed to the petitioner. It is impossible to suggest that the petitioner knowingly engaged in any of the activities that is today punished by Section 3 of the PMLA," the plea said.

The plea further read, “The ED has given a clean chit to Nora Fatehi (another Bollywood actor) despite it being an admitted fact on record that her family member received a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on her instructions. It is of importance to note that the fact of Nora Fatehi receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been presented to ED under the head 'dissipation of proceeds of crime'.”

The court has scheduled further proceedings for April 15.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.