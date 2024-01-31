comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.01.2024 | 2:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

en Bollywood News Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

Shantanu revealed that his bank account had been compromised, with unauthorized activities taking place without his knowledge.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shantanu Maheshwari, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and Campus Beats, has become the latest victim of cyber fraud. The actor took to social media to share the unsettling details of the incident, raising concerns about online security and urging vigilance among his followers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

In an Instagram story, the 32-year-old actor revealed that his Axis bank account was targeted by fraudsters. A card was generated without his knowledge, and his registered email ID, phone number, and address were changed without any verification or OTP (One-Time Password) received. 

Expressing his disbelief and frustration, the Dil Dosti Dance actor wrote, "Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud... Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation."

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maheshwari is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The Neeraj Pandey directorial is set to hit theaters on April 26, marking the acclaimed filmmaker's return to direction after six years.

For the unversed, Shantanu has been a part of multiple TV shows including  Boogie Woogie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Nach Baliye 9. He made his big screen debut in 2022 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

Also Read: Campus Beats creator Palki Malhotra on highlighting situationships on the show, “It was essential for us to highlight it, especially when no one was talking about it”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Teaser: Guru Randhawa…

Bobby Deol joins forces with Nilkamal Sleep…

No Entry 2 to star Varun Dhawan, Arjun…

Ranbir Kapoor signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali's…

Hrithik Roshan addresses criticism towards…

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spark…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification