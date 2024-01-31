Shantanu revealed that his bank account had been compromised, with unauthorized activities taking place without his knowledge.

Shantanu Maheshwari, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and Campus Beats, has become the latest victim of cyber fraud. The actor took to social media to share the unsettling details of the incident, raising concerns about online security and urging vigilance among his followers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari hit by bank fraud; deets inside

In an Instagram story, the 32-year-old actor revealed that his Axis bank account was targeted by fraudsters. A card was generated without his knowledge, and his registered email ID, phone number, and address were changed without any verification or OTP (One-Time Password) received.

Expressing his disbelief and frustration, the Dil Dosti Dance actor wrote, "Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud... Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maheshwari is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The Neeraj Pandey directorial is set to hit theaters on April 26, marking the acclaimed filmmaker's return to direction after six years.

For the unversed, Shantanu has been a part of multiple TV shows including Boogie Woogie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Nach Baliye 9. He made his big screen debut in 2022 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

