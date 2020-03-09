Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2020 | 10:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

After Angrezi Medium, producer Dinesh Vijan plans to make Chinese Medium

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dinesh Vijan started off with Hindi Medium and after being thoroughly appreciated for it, he is all set to release the second installment of this franchise with Angrezi Medium. The first film also starred Irrfan Khan and this time too, he is all set to create magic on-screen with his impeccable skills. Now that his on-screen daughter has grown up and wants to study abroad, the film will also revolve around the difficulties one faces in educating their kids.

After Angrezi Medium, producer Dinesh Vijan plans to make Chinese Medium

In his recent interview, producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed that there is quite a possibility for them to make the third installment titled Chinese Medium. When asked about the reason behind choosing Chinese Medium as his potential next, he says that Hindi Medium had a huge impact on the Chinese audience and they are planning to release Angrezi Medium in a few months’ time as well. Speaking further, he recalled that he was dining in a private restaurant once and one of the servers came in haphazardly to meet him when they learned that the producer of Hindi Medium had come in to dine. She told him that she had watched the film with her daughter and it really struck a chord for both of them.

Speaking further on the development, he said that it all depends on Irrfan Khan and when he agrees to do it, they will readily do it because it is important to highlight how language acts as a barrier for most of the parents.

Also Read: Homi Adajania speaks about how Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a congenial touch in Angrezi Medium

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram…

Film school student alleges Kajol starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: Taking break from Roohi Afzana,…

Irrfan Khan says he now understands what…

Nitesh Tiwari says they may go for pan-India…

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can recreate the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification