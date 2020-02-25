Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2020 | 12:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Thappad Malang
follow us on

Homi Adajania speaks about how Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a congenial touch in Angrezi Medium

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Angrezi Medium's director Homi Adajania was asked to describe the crackling chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal and he won't stop laughing, saying, "Their characters are a bunch endearing loons who will make you laugh and cry, but it's magical to watch the way they feed off each other as co-actors."

Homi Adajania speaks about how Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a congenial touch in Angrezi Medium

This delightful duo that loves to fight and fight for love depict the warmth and craziness that define sibling relationships.  The moments between them are laced with large doses of quirky humour that will remind you of the love-hate relationship you probably share with your own sibling!

Talking about reuniting with Irrfan Khan, Deepak shares, "I haven't worked with an easier co-actor than Irrfan bhai who is an institution in himself. He was extremely supportive and I loved improvising scenes with him. Our off-screen chemistry and love has translated wonderfully on-screen as well. The film has beautiful moments that bring out the fun, emotions and camaraderie between the two brothers."

While the film is a beautiful slice of life story of a father-daughter relationship, it also celebrates the bond of brotherhood. A bittersweet rivalry between brothers who are constantly harassing each other until someone else threatens one of them. Deepak and Irrfan will be sharing screen space once again after their successful outing Hindi Medium.

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium, a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, releases on March 13th, 2020.

Also Read: Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania waited for a whole year for Irrfan; he says there was no alternative to him

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor reunite for an…

Kajol says she had to unlearn hamming in the…

Deepika Padukone says working with Ranveer…

Mr. India 2: Shekhar Kapur hints at taking…

Salman Khan to play Sikh policeman, Aayush…

Scoop: Aanand L Rai moves to Ballia for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification