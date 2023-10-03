Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has achieved a remarkable milestone in her career by becoming the brand ambassador for the prestigious luxury brand, Jimmy Choo. At the age of 24, she has made history as the youngest Indian actor to represent this renowned international brand.

Ananya Panday becomes brand ambassador for international luxury brand, Jimmy Choo; says, “It’s a dream come true”

Jimmy Choo, a synonym for opulence and sophistication, is delighted to welcome Ananya Panday as part of its brand family. Recognized for her impeccable fashion sense and increasing influence in the realms of fashion and entertainment, Ananya embodies the values and principles that Jimmy Choo upholds.

Regarding this significant collaboration, the Dream Girl actress expressed her excitement by stating, “I am truly honoured and thrilled to be a part of the Jimmy Choo family. It’s a dream come true to represent such an iconic luxury brand that has set the standard for glamour and style. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and create magic together.”

This partnership signifies a momentous occasion in both the fashion and entertainment industries, as Ananya Panday joins the ranks of global icons who have previously represented Jimmy Choo, solidifying her status as a rising star with international appeal.

On the film front, Ananya Panday currently has Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline for release. The actress has also been working on the cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Apart from films, Ananya will be making her debut in web series with Call Me Bae that is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The show will feature her as a wealthy fashionista, who is disowned by her family after a major scandal.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.