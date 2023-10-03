Amit Rai confirms that OMG 2’s OTT version will not be uncensored; blasts CBFC: “Didn’t Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have so many kissing scenes? Was it okay for the kids to watch that?”

Earlier in the day, it came to light that OMG 2 will stream on Netflix on October 8. The OTT premiere is highly awaited as the film became a talking point and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023, despite the ‘A’ rating and clash with Gadar 2. Moreover, it was said that the uncut version of the film, without the 27 cuts imposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), will be shown on OTT.

But it turns out that it won’t happen. OMG 2’s director Amit Rai in a conversation with Hindustan Times revealed that the streaming platform is not ready to show the uncut version. He further said, “I don’t know what their apprehensions are. They (the streaming platform) will show the same version that the Censor Board passed. Ab ispe aur kya hi kar sakte hain? Saare desh ne chilla chilla ke bola par phir bhi Censor Board ko sunaayi nahin de raha, toh koi kuch nahin kar sakta.” Amit here referred to the crucial scenes that were cut from the film as they dealt with sex and masturbation.

Amit Rai then revealed that a scene of a condom advertisement was omitted from OMG 2. Exposing CBFC’s hypocrisy, he thundered, “When I watched Gadar 2 in theatre, which is a U/A certificate film, a condom ad in which Kartik Aaryan asks a girl about her preferred condom flavour played before the film started. That can be shown? It is pure hypocrisy. I am not against any film, but didn’t Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) have so many kissing scenes? Was it okay for the kids to watch that?”

OMG 2 starred Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar in important roles and is about a father who knocks on the doors of the court after his son is shamed for masturbating.

