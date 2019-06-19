Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Piku director Shoojit Sircar as he begins shooting for Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan, who wrapped up Chehre last week, has already begun his next project which is titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role, has gone on floor in Lucknow. It will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, tweeted, “One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..” He further wrote, “From Lucknow today ‘GULABO SITABO ‘ .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??”

This will mark the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar after their critically acclaimed film, Piku. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. The film also marks the reunion of Ayushmann Khurrana with the director who helmed his debut film, Vicky Donor.

Speaking on getting together Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the big screen, director Shoojit Sircar earlier said, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time…and as we all know when Juhi comes up with a story it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend and Producer and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time. I thought it would take some time to develop and proceed but everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year! After Piku and Vicky Donor I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushman on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place. Speaking on the title, the story is based in Lucknow, and Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals..as to its connect to the story, wait and watch the film to know more.”

Written by the award-winning Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is an upcoming comedy which will hit the theaters on April 24 next year.

