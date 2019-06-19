Sony Pictures rope in directors Umesh Shukla, Sajid Samji, Sabbir Khan and Sashi Kiran Tikka, all films to go on floors in 2019

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) Films India Private Ltd has roped in four talented filmmakers from Bollywood and south from a variety of genres to give us films which are high on entertainment. The four names include: Umesh Shukla, Sajid Samji, Sabbir Khan and Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Each of these directors have carved out a niche for themselves in various genres and it would be interesting to note that all of their films, backed by Sony, will go on floors at the end of this year itself. Most likely, these films are planned for a 2020 release.

The production house wants to dabble in different arenas including comedy, family oriented slice of life films, hard core action and biopics. With this move, the production house hopes that they would offer something new and exciting for the cinema goers.

Sony is also instrumental in backing up big Hollywood projects such as Men In Black: International, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Angry Birds 2, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, among other films.

