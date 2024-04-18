Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are joining hands with renowned designer Yasmin Saeed from Lucknow, to announce the launch of Ehaab Couture, a fashion venture dedicated to celebrating and preserving India's revered art of Chikankari embroidery.

World Artisans Day: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal launch their fashion venture Ehaab Couture

Inspired by the cultural richness of Lucknow, Ehaab Couture encapsulates the essence of tradition, nostalgia, and old-world charm. The name "Ehaab" means the art of gifting and ties in with who Richa and Ali are as people having always backed the right kind of causes. With this, their motive is to help preserve an art form and empower an entire community of artisans from Lucknow.

"Chikankari is Lucknow's gift to the world," says Ali Fazal. "With this venture, we envision fashion as a medium of love, where each piece is crafted by hand, carrying the soulful essence of the artisans who meticulously weave every thread."

This venture is a commitment to honouring the legacy of artisans who have safeguarded India's handcrafted heritage for generations. "Our collaboration with the artisans of Lucknow is rooted in compassion and respect," adds Richa Chadha. "Ehaab Couture invites you to experience the magic of handmade craftsmanship and join us in our mission to preserve one of India's many culturally significant art forms”.

