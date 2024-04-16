Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is scheduled to host the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The news has come as a pleasant surprise after an emotional goodbye by the host in the last season of the show. The news was announced by Sony Entertainment Television via its official Instagram account through a promo.

After an emotional goodbye Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16

The video began with Amitabh’s heartfelt remark as the past season came to an end. However, as it closes voice can be heard, stating, “Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai (Every beginning is destined to have an end, but the joy in people's love insures a restart after every finish).”

The creators announced that registration for KBC 16 will begin on April 26. The caption read, “Aisa mila pyar ki laut raha hai fir ek baar (There was so much love that we've come back once again) #KaunBanegaCrorepati.. shuru ho rahe hai #KBCRegistrations 26 April raat 9 baje (The registrations start 9 pm on April 26) @amitabhbachchan #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback.” He later said, “Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad, to aana padega fir (If the sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

After the announcement on Instagram, fans reacted to the messages with excitement. One of them wrote, “thanks for bringing new season of KBC.” Another mentioned, “Yessss..... waiting for Mr. Bachchan sir.”

While wrapping up the 15th season, Bachchan had said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

Also Read : Vivek Agnihotri pens poem in response to Amitabh Bachchan’s photo, check out here

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.