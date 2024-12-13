Allu Arjun taken to Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning over stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere

Hyderabad police on Friday reportedly took Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun to Chikkadpally police station for questioning regarding the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the premiere screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. While no official confirmation has been made by the actor or his team, the incident has sparked widespread speculation and concern.

The Incident

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the "Icon Star." Unfortunately, the chaos led to the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman and left her nine-year-old son hospitalized due to asphyxiation.

The premiere screening of Pushpa 2 drew an overwhelming number of fans, with the crowd reportedly exceeding the venue's capacity. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Speculated Police Action

Reports suggest that a team of officials from the Chikkadpally police station visited Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday morning. The actor was allegedly taken into custody for questioning about the stampede and its aftermath. Sources indicate that the inquiry will focus on understanding the circumstances that led to the tragic event and determining accountability.

Police officials have neither confirmed nor denied the actor’s involvement or the specific details of his questioning.

