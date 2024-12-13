When real-life hero Sonu Sood promised his directorial debut Fateh would hit all the notes of

cinematic brilliance, he wasn’t just speaking metaphorically. His upcoming cybercrime-based action saga, Fateh, ropes in Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, the internationally acclaimed voice of Dune. Now, she lends her vocal alchemy to Fateh with a track she has composed, titled ‘Call to Life’—and it’s nothing short of a symphonic adrenaline rush.

Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler joins Sonu Sood’s Fateh with composition ‘Call to Life’

Grammy-nominated composer and rhythm vocalist Loire Cotler, a member of Hans Zimmer’s band and famed for her unique vocal style that fuses an exotic blend of world rhythms with operatic grace, is all set to elevate the frequency of Fateh’s action-packed narrative. One pulse-pounding sequence in the film is backdropped to her composition and ethereal vocals, transforming a heart-thumping scene into an almost transcendental experience.

Speaking about the collaboration, Loire Cotler shared, “Music is a higher form of communication above everything we’ve invented, and so the language of Fateh was immaterial to composing a track for it. When Sonu walked me through the story of the film, his passion was electric. Through 'Call to Life,' I wanted to channel that energy and bring light, rhythm, and intensity to the film’s action sequence. It was an incredible experience to see my music and vocals breathe life into the scene.”

Marking a daring leap into direction, Sonu is pulling out all the stops for Fateh. His vision is to offer a film that doesn’t just sound powerful but feels powerful. And he’s not holding back.

He says, "It is my pride and joy to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, whose work has echoed on the global stage. What I find amazing is that it didn’t matter that Hindi was unfamiliar to her because music is the ultimate universal language. Her evocative composition in Fateh conveys everything we need and more, bringing a mystical energy to its action sequence. Having her on board was not just a choice, it was a necessity to hit the right note and offer the audience nothing but the best.”

The teaser of Fateh has already struck a chord with fans, teasing a thrilling ride of high-octane stunts, razor-sharp visuals, and a narrative that decodes the dark labyrinth of cybercrime. With Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah joining Sonu on screen,

the film promises to be a symphony of action, intrigue, and suspense.

Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, Fateh, a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to be released on January 10, 2025.

Also Read: Arijit Singh croons the patriotic anthem of victory ‘Fateh Kar Fateh’ for Sonu Sood’s Fateh

More Pages: Fateh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.